‘Newcomers Initiative’: World Peace Anthem loved by a million in the US

Four young musicians will get their careers launched in the music industry thanks to a recent partnership between Warner Music India and renowned Indian film producer Mahaveer Jain. The much-awaited event took place in Washington DC and was attended by a million people.

Titled ‘Coming Home’ -The World Peace Anthem was launched at the World Culture Festival organised by the Art of Living.

Aimed at Global Harmony the event was held at the National Mall in Washington DC.

It was attended by people from over 100 countries and boasted of an audience of 1 million.

What is the Newcomers Initiative?

In an exclusive with Pinkvilla, Mahaveer Jain shared that the motivation behind the initiative is the realization of having a torrent of talent- musicians, actors, writers, directors, technicians and many more.

“Our country is full of talent, all we need to do is to create a system for them to reach, learn, and flourish in our entertainment industry. Almost all leading filmmakers & established stakeholders of our fraternity, want to support, mentor & launch New Talent, as in their hearts, they all wish to give back to the industry that has given them so much, & of course when each one started their own journey, someone supported them too. As our friend Nitesh Tiwari says ‘It’s our payback time’.”

Calling it the need of the hour, he claimed that the initiative would help enable the industry to produce more content than the audience's demand.

With a strong dedication, more than 30 Indian filmmakers have gathered together. "Backed by a thought-through strategy to create stars of tomorrow, this is the true USP. I am deeply grateful that they all felt the way we felt and became part of this initiative with absolute enthusiasm. They now own this feeling equally & shall lead it from the front,” he added.