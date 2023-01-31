Nick Jonas' beautiful speech about daughter Malti and wife Priyanka Chopra makes fans emotional. Watch

The Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The singing trio were joined by their families, including their wives and kids. Nick Jonas was supported by his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Kevin was joined by his wife Danielle and their two daughters. Sophie Turner cheered for husband Joe Jonas but their daughters were not spotted in the audience.

When it was their turn to give speeches, Nick won everyone's hearts with his sweet words for his small family. "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends," Nick said. Throughout the speech, Priyanka held Malti in her lap in the audience and looked at Nick with big smiles. Malti played in her lap.

Fans of the couple found the speech quite sweet. “This speech is so sweet , love the way how Priyanka mom was looking at Malti with so much love,” wrote a fan. “Sooo sweet! Love,” wrote another.

Hours after the ceremony, Nick penned a special note on Instagram. He wrote, "Bucket list day. @jonasbrothers are officially on the @hwdwalkoffame!! Thank you for celebrating with us today. Crazy knowing how much more there is to come." Priyanka also lauded her husband. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers."

His older brother Kevin also spoke about his wife in his speech. "Danielle, my beautiful wife. I love you so much. I could not have done this without you. Your support for the past 15 years -- you've seen us through all of it … thank you for everything. Alena, Valentina (their daughters), this is a pretty cool moment, don't you think? This is cool, but you two are my brightest stars," he said.

After a hiatus between 2010 and 2011 to pursue solo projects, the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2012 to record a new album, which was cancelled following their break-up in 2013. Six years following their split, the group reunited with the release of the hit song Sucker. Their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, was released in 2019.

