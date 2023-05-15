Nora Fatehi makes Rema groove to Dance Meri Rani, he aces her trademark moves at Mumbai concert. Watch

Rema's Mumbai show was lit with the Nigerian singer performing his hit single Calm Down to a huge audience. At the Saturday concert, Rema was also joined by actor-dancer Nora Fatehi who made him dance to her single, Dance Meri Rani. She did her trademark dance moves from the song and Rema tried to copy her with perfection. Also read: Calm Down singer Rema says he's heard about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; listens to AR Rahman and Badshah at home

Rema and Nora Fatehi grooved on stage together to Dance Meri Rani.

The fans of the duo were elated to see them dance together on stage. Reacting to their viral video on Instagram, a fan wrote, “Meri to nazar he nahi hat rahi Nora se (I can't take my eyes off Nora).” Another said, “Rema - bas kar pagli ab rulayegi kya (Rema to Nora: Stop it or you will make me cry).” A fan also commented, “Slayed as always.”

Rema greeted the Mumbai audience with "Kasa Kai Mumbai" and also held the tricolour during his performance. The concert was held at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Worli.

The singer is on his Rema Calm Down India Tour. He has already performed in Delhi and Mumbai and will now perform in Hyderabad on Sunday. In an interview with PTI, he expressed his desire to collaborate with Indian artists and mix local tunes with Afrobeats.

"Indian music has very emotional vocals and I can keep listening to it. I’ve been playing a lot of Indian music since I landed in India... I love AR Rahman. Back home we have a lot of love and respect for India and all of its creative talent. I want to produce a new sound that merges Afrobeats and Indian music, that’s the way forward," he said.

From paparazzi greeting him at the airport to getting a turban tied on his head, the 23-year-old said he received an extremely "warm and vibrant" welcome on his maiden visit to India.

Overwhelmed by the welcome he received in India, he said, “I had pretty garlands all around my neck, got someone to tie a turban on my head and put a red bindi on my forehead. Some dancers were performing to Calm Down in their own Indian folk way. The love here in India is really huge and I am very excited to play for the audience here.”

(With PTI inputs)

