Nora Fatehi turns desi Shakira in Guru Randhawa’s new song Dance Meri Rani, fan says ‘shouldn’t have copied’ her. Watch

Nora Fatehi has already established herself as among the top dancers in India but her new song with Guru Randhawa stands far from her screen image. Titled Dance Meri Rani, a part of the song features Nora in blonde curls and beige crochet bikini, strikingly making her resemble pop sensation Shakira, if one doesn't look closer.

The music video opens with Nora lying on the beach as a mermaid, who turns into a woman on being touched by singer Guru Randhawa. She goes on to dance like Shakira, reminding the viewers of the latter's Hips Don't Lie and Whenever Wherever.

The song has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan, with music by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Rashmi Virag. Bosco Leslie Martis has directed the music video.

A viewer commented, “Arey hair style copy kiya Shakira ka.. to kam se kam dress to copy na karte yaar... Gajab bejjati hai.. (You copied Shakira's hairstyle, you shouldn't have copied her dress at least… what an insult).” A viewer even called Nora, “Palika Bazaar copy of Shakira.” One of the comments read, “Tonny Kakkar and Shakira remixed.”

While many approved of Nora's dance moves, there were some who turned down the song as ‘trash’. A viewer wrote on Nora's Instagram, "You killed it but the song is trash." Another commented, "Nora looks amazing as always but the song is a total fail! Nora is wasted on it!"

A fan who claimed to be from Africa wrote on YouTube, “As an African who adores Indian music and movies, as most Africans do, I feel so proud of seeing Nora incorporating and introducing African dances or even music to India. It makes me so happy. Keep going forward Nora love, I will always root for you.” Another wrote, "I absolutely love the Afro inspired dancing. Nora killed it as usual."

Nora, who shot portions of the song in a mermaid suit, was confined in her costume which restricted her movements and had to be carried around on a stretcher by the team, said a statement.