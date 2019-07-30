Guru Randhawa attacked in Vancouver after his concert by an unidentified man: reports

music

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:56 IST

Singer Guru Randhawa was attacked by an unidentified man in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday after he finished his concert. The performer was exiting Queen Elizabeth Theatre when he was attacked from behind, as per a report in Tribune.

Randhawa is said to be out of danger. Known for his songs Suit Suit and Lahore, he has been on a tour of North America and was in the US before this. While the singer or his rep are yet to comment on the incident, people shared the incident on Twitter.

Tweets claimed that the man was behaving suspiciously during the concert and then attacked the singer after the performance. “#GuruRandhawa was treated badly during #Vancouver show by #Punjabi youth in #Canada. It is totally unacceptable to become physical with any of performer, specifically in #Canada. Picture was clicked right after #GuruRandhawa was beaten.@GuruOfficial @KapilSharmaK9,” a tweet read.

Randhawa is known for his songs such as Patola, Ban Ja Meri Rani, High Rated Gabru, Daaru Wargi and Slowly Slowly.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:55 IST