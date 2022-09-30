On Shaan's birthday, we list down his 10 best tracks: From Musu Musu Hasi to Tanha Dil

Musu Musu Hasi, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, Suno Na, Chaand Sifarish--these songs bring to our mind only one person, smiling while singing into the mic and that is singer Shaan. From his very first song, Shaan won the hearts of the people and that has continued over the last two decades of his career. His songs Musu Musu Hasi and Wo Pehli Baar from Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi released at a time when Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and SP Balasubrahmanyam were dominating the music industry. Yet Shaan made a place for himself and rose to become one of the favourite singers of the people. (Also Read | Shaan says he has never been part of scripted reality shows)

Shaan's fresh and raw voice brought charm and infectious energy to his songs. While his fans will agree that Shaan's songs have a soothing effect, he didn't fear experimenting with his voice and became well known for his versatility. In the early 2000s, he lent his voice to many Bollywood films such as Raju Chacha, Asoka, Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Saathiya, Hungama, Jhankaar Beats, Jism, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya among many others. In these films, fans heard him singing the hit dance numbers Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe and It's The Time To Disco to the sensuous song Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai and the romantic song Kuch To Hua Hai.

Shaan's focus wasn't only on being a playback singer. He sang for many remix albums, from 1995-98, such as Oorja, Roop Inka Mastana, Naujawan, Jhumka Gira Re and Love-Ology among others. However, his album Tanha Dil won him accolades as well as awards. The songs Tanha Dil Tanha Safar, Bhool Ja, and Gumsum Ho Kyun were massive hits. In 2002, he won the MTV Asia Award for Favourite Artist India for the best solo album for Tanha Dil.

The singer lent his voice to songs picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor for their films such as Don, Fanaa, Om Shanti Om, Saawariya, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, and PK among others. He also won several awards for Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh.

As Shaan celebrates his 50th birthday, we bring you some of his best songs:

1) Musu Musu Hasi from Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999): Shaan debuted with this song which was originally sung by The Himalayans band.

2) O Re Kanchi from Asoka (2001): An upbeat song, Shaan lent his voice to the track which had Gulzar's lyrics and Anu Malik's music. Suneeta Rao and Alka Yagnik were his co-singers.

3) Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from Dil Chahta Hai (2001): Shaan sang the dance number with Shankar Mahadevan and KK. The music was by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Another song from the same film was Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, a romantic number that Shaan sang with Kavita Krishnamurthy.

4) Suno Na from Jhankaar Beats (2003): The romantic song became an instant hit among his fans. It was Vishal and Shekhar's music and Vishal Dadlani's lyrics.

5) Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism (2003): The duet version of the song with Shreya Ghoshal is still a favourite for the people.

6) It's The Time To Disco from Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003): Shaan lent his voice to the disco song composed by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The romantic number Kuch To Hua Hai was a hit.

7) Tanha Dil (2005): Written by Shaan and composed by Ram Sampath, the song was a massive hit.

8) Chaand Sifarish from Fanaa (2006): This song won Shaan many awards and was a huge hit.

9) Jab Se Tere Naina from Saawariya (2007): Another romantic song for which Shaan was honoured with several awards.

10) Bum Bum Bole from Taare Zameen Par (2007): Composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, the song was refreshing and fun.

Shaan has not only sung Hindi songs but also experimented with Assamese, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi and Gujarati tracks. He became a favourite across households after he started hosting singing reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, among others. His calm demeanour to handle any situation with a smile made him everyone's favourite.