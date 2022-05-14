Shaan says he has never been part of scripted reality shows: 'People enjoy these shows then call it fake'

Shaan has opened up about the claims that reality shows are scripted to bring out sob stories from contestants. Shaan, who has appeared as a judge in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs (2014–2015) and The Voice India Kids (2016), will now be seen as a host of a reality show. The musician will guide his close friend and fellow singer Mika Singh to find a bride on the Star Bharat show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. Also Read| Sonu Nigam on why he turns down Hindi reality shows: 'Tired of being asked to praise contestants when song isn’t good'

Shaan said that even in case reality shows are scripted, he has never agreed to be a part of them or make comments on someone else's directions. He also pointed out that reality shows have a large audience despite claims that they are partly staged.

He told Zoom Digital, "See, until I have been a part of reality shows, I have never given any comment because someone has told me to do so. The shows weren't scripted. And if at all such situations arrived, I have clearly disagreed to do so. Also, if I already know someone who is appearing in the show, I never act as if we are meeting for the first time."

Shaan said that while some formats and strategies might be followed to make a show popular, one cannot fake talent, especially in a singing-based competition.

He said, "If we talk about music shows, one thing you cannot fake and that is your talent. Your singing will always be genuine. But yes, sometimes people want those who have already appeared on TV shows earlier to return as they have experience of reality shows and it becomes easier to make the show popular. So this is one kind of vision and one way to make a show popular. But people enjoy these shows and then call it fake. The shows get TRPs which means people do watch it. If people are enjoying it that means they are loving these fake things only. So, I don’t understand why they are pointing a finger at it then."

Shaan previously expressed excitement about helping Mika find his partner. He told Hindustan Times, "Mika is not very expressive so I will help the girls get to know his unseen side. I also have a bit of an experience which I can use in helping him find his life partner."

Mika is the fourth Indian celebrity who is looking for a life partner on a reality show, after Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, and Ratan Rajpoot. Rakhi ended her relationship with Canadian businessman Elesh Punjwani after a brief engagement, while Ratan's relationship with Abhinav Sharma did not last either. Rahul got married to Dimpy Mahajan but she filed for divorce five years later alleging domestic violence.

