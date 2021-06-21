Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On World Music Day, Siddhant Chaturvedi shares song: 'A soothing acoustic cover of our song Dhoop'

On World Music Day on Monday, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram and shared the song which was sung by his friend, with a small portion of lyrics from him too.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi has contributed with the lyrics of Dhoop.

Celebrating World Music Day on Monday, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared an acoustic cover song titled Dhoop, commemorating the occasion on social media.

The Gully Boy actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the soothing song which was sung by his friend, with a small portion of lyrics from Siddhant also.

In the caption, he wrote, "Some Dhoop for your ears. Happy #WorldMusicDay brother @dawgeek. Here's a soothing acoustic cover of our song #Dhoop by my musical motivator and the most patient Sur-Taal Guru @dawgeek. Cheers to more music, hope and joy."

World Music Day, which is originally called Fete de la musique, is celebrated annually on June 21, to encourage young and amateur musicians to perform.

It was first observed and celebrated on the Summer Solstice in France, in the year 1982, when the former French minister of art and culture, Jack Lange, along with Maurice Fleuret started it in Paris.

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

Meanwhile, on the film front, Siddhant will be next seen in Yudhra. The actor will also be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture.

Siddhant will also feature alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot.

