Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani loses 22 kgs; friend Anupam Kher shares his before-and-after pictures

On Friday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures. The first slide featured before-and-after pictures of MM Keeravani, while the others showed Anupam posing with the music composer. Along with the pictures, the actor wrote, "Mr Keeravani-before and after! My dearest friend, the Oscar-winning music director M. M. Keeravani sir, has lost an incredible 22 kilos, and his determination is truly inspiring."

Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani has achieved a personal milestone by losing 22 kilos. His friend, actor Anupam Kher , took to social media to share his before-and-after pictures and penned a note, revealing that he looked happy and confident after his weight loss.

MM Keeravani is the cousin of filmmaker SS Rajamouli. He began his career as an assistant music director to Telugu composer K Chakravarthy in 1987. He got his first break as an independent music composer with the film Kalki in 1990, but the film was never released. It was director Mouli's 1990 film Manasu Mamatha that brought him into the limelight and is considered his first released film. However, Ram Gopal Varma's blockbuster Kshana Kshanam (1991) established Keeravani as a music director.

He added, "It was so wonderful to meet him during my trip to Hyderabad. He looked fresh, full of energy and ready to take on the world. There was a lovely bounce in his walk, and seeing him so happy and confident made me so proud. Keeravani sir, you are a genius with music!! And now you've shown us what focus and determination can make possible. Here's to your inspiring new chapter, my friend. So wonderful to see you! Jai Ho!"

He gained global recognition for composing the music for SS Rajamouli's RRR, with the song Naatu Naatu making history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023. He also won a Golden Globe in the same category, establishing himself as a prominent name on the international music scene. Some of his other notable works include Baahubali, Magadheera, Annamayya and Criminal. He has also composed the music for Rajamouli's upcoming film, Varanasi, which is scheduled to release in 2027.

About Anupam Kher's recent and upcoming releases The actor recently lent his voice to Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1. The film has been receiving positive reviews from critics, audiences and celebrities alike. It has crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide in just eight days.

Anupam is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Yeh Prem Moh Liya. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the romantic family drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, alongside Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27.