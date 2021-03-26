Pakistani band Strings comes to an end, as heart-broken fans demand a concert: 'They pulled a One Direction on us'

Pakistani music band, Strings, announced the end of the band late Thursday, while insisting that the members, Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, share a great bond. The band remained in function for 33 years.

Strings said in a statement issued on Instagram, "Hey guys. This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS. The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It's so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well :)"

"While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us. Thank you so much for everything."

The post was flooded with heart-broken messages of fans and many of them yearned for a concert. "I was so much waiting for a concert after covid times," wrote one. Another one commented, "Thankyou for allll the songs you’ve ever sung!! strings will be missed.. my forever favorite duo!!!! if possible please get together for a concert, whenever covid allows!"

One fan compared the whole scenario to the dismantling of music band One Direction. "They rly pulled a one direction on us," they wrote.

Strings started in 1980s with four members, as a college band. They had their first major hit Sar Kiye Ye Pahad in 1992. Apart from popular songs like Dhani and Na Jaane Kyu, they also did songs for Bollywood films Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala and John Day.