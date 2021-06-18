Palak Muchhal: I feel responsible for delay in surgeries of over 400 kids because of no live shows

With the second wave of Covid-19 crisis ebbing, the after-effects of the shutdown have started to come to the fore. Singer Palak Muchhal, who uses her live musical shows to raise money for the underprivileged children, reveals that surgeries of over 400 kids are pending ever since the channel of money got disrupted with no live music shows happening.

“I feel responsible about their surgeries. In fact, every night, when I go to sleep, I have this sense of responsibility, and accountability because there are more than 400 kids in my waiting list, and a few of them are really serious, and need the surgery as soon as possible,” shares Muchhal, recalling how their parents are “desperate and helpless” at the moment.

The 29-year-old shares how when the live show chord got cut because of the pandemic, she logged in to social media to fill in the void.

“After the lockdown was imposed, I thought if there are no concerts, then how will I be able to help these children. And then online concerts started to happen. Now, I’ve been performing almost every alternate day, so that I can continue to contribute for surgeries and the mission doesn’t stop. Now, (slowly) kids are getting operated again. I’ve to say that the adaptation from live concerts to online concerts has really helped,” says The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

While online gigs are gaining momentum, nothing can be compared to live shows, Muchhal maintains. “I’m really looking forward to performing on stage live… The love and warmth of my fans, and supporters. That would be the first thing that I would do once things get more normal,” she admits.

Meanwhile, she’s glad that her “philanthropy work and music” are interconnected and interdependent.

“Earlier, we were able to sponsor one surgery after our live show. Now, ever since my songs have started coming in films, the concert rates are getting higher; we can now sponsor 14 or 15 heart surgeries with one performance,” she concludes.