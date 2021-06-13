Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Papon unveils new song Haate Haat Dhori: 'Dedicate this song to my parents, who sang together for 50 years'

Haate Haat Dhori by Papon was released on the occasion of the seventh death anniversary of Papon's father, Khagen Mahanta. His parents - Khagen and Archana Mahanta - were well-known folk singers of Assam.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Singer-composer Papon released a new song Haate Haat Dhori on the seventh death anniversary of his father, late Khagen Mahanta, who was a well-known Assamese singer.

Angarag Mahanta, better known as Papon, dedicated this song to his parents -- Khagen Mahanta and Archana Mahanta, who were renowned folk singers of Assam.

"The kind of love that has been captured in the melody, lyrics and visuals of Haate Haat Dhori is the one we all long for. I dedicate this song to my parents, who sang together for fifty years and offered their lives to music," Papon told PTI.

Haate Haat Dhori, which in Assamese means holding each other's hand, is an independent single that underlines the old world romance and the idea of eternal love. The song is penned by Mukunda Saikia and composed by Hopun Saikia.

"It is a very sweet composition and it conveys the message of eternal love without any extravagance. This is the beauty of this song. I am excited to know what the listeners think of the song," Papon, known for songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Jiyen Kyun, added.

The singer's father died on June 12, 2014, while his mother Archana Mahanta passed away last year on August 27.

The video, featuring veteran Assamese film actor Arun Nath and Audrey Hatiborgohain, depicts the love story of an elderly couple. The story and direction of the video is by Bedant.

