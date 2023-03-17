Piyush Mishra: Music in films only for Anurag Kashyap

Piyush Mishra loves singing, writing and composing but when it comes to film music, he is exceptionally selective. “I like to do music for Anurag (Kashyap) only. He brings out the best in me. So, I will keep doing private music but film music will be for him,” says the Husna composer-singer.

Singer-composer Piyush Mishra was recently in Lucknow for a musical show. (Instagram)

For Kashyap, he has written and composed all songs of Gulaal (2009) and a few for Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) besides singing in the films.

“Doing live shows, singing and penning dialogues comes easily to me. But composing music and writing screenplay really takes a toll on me. Kashyap knows me in and out and I can’t say no to him. There is something planned with him that will be out soon,” says the Arre Ruk Ja Re Bandeh (Black Friday, 2004) lyricist.

In Lucknow recently for a music concert, Mishra says, “I am enjoying doing country-wide shows and world tour with my band Ballimaaraan. Now, at the age of 60, concerts are very exhausting, but satisfaction is immense. Besides, I am doing plays, wrote my first book along with dialogue writing. I no longer have interest in acting but the kind of money you get there, is important for survival in Mumbai. In this industry it’s very tough to sustain oneself with less money.”

The actor explains, “While acting I do a lot of preparation before the shoot. It is a very taxing process. Then, I reach all prepared and surrender to the director. Also, I reject more than selecting scripts but once I say yes, it’s a testimony that I am satisfied with the content. Otherwise, I am not happy with the kind of work that is happening around and avoid using abusive content. Now, we rarely get scripts like Maqbool and .”

Mishra recently came up with his fictional-biography Tumhari Auqat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra. “I did not want to hurt anyone or take names so I came up with a fictional bio version. I personally feel, it’s wrong to name females or people as now they all have moved on in life. Instead, with experience we can guide youth who follow and look-up to me due to my work. Biographies should be written to inspire and not create controversies,” he says.

Mishra will be next seen in a web series Illegal 3 and Abhishek Kapoor’s film Azad. “I want to direct a film and am writing a script for the same. Let’s see what’s in store.”