Playback singer Manjari ties the knot with her childhood friend Jerin

On Friday, South Indian singer Manjari got married to her childhood friend Jerin. The singer shared a picture and a video on her Instagram handle, also featuring Jerin. Earlier, she gave fans a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities on social media. Also Read: Singer Manjari to tie the knot with childhood friend Jerin on June 24, shares video from pre-wedding celebrations. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manjari shared a video after her wedding, in which the newlyweds are seen sitting inside a car. She captioned the video, “Wedding day #wedding #bride #groom #bestwishes.” In another picture, Manjari who is seen wearing vermillion on her forehead posed for the photo as she made an eye contact with Jerin.

Singer Manjari gets married to Jerin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actors, Manju Pillai, Navya Nair, Bhamaa, Munna Simon, filmmaker Prajesh Sen and many others dropped comments congratulating the couple. One person commented, “So happy to hear ...God bless you both.” Another one wrote, “Truckloads of happiness for you Manjari. All the best for your married life.”

The marriage ceremony was attended by the couple's close relatives and friends. The wedding took place in Thiruvananthapuram. As per a report by Manorama online, after the wedding, the couple arranged a party for the differently-abled children in the Magic Academy of Gopinath Muthukad.

Manjari is classically-trained vocalist, who was introduced to the world of music by composer Ilaiyaraaja in the film Achuvinte Amma. In 2004 and in 2008, she won the award Kerala State Film Award for the best female singer for her songs Mukilin Makale and Mullulla Murikkinmel. She has sung over 500 songs, in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. She was previously married to Vivek Prasad. After tying the knot in 2009, they parted ways a few years later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON