PM Modi ‘is glad’ Mick Jagger ‘found joy’ in India, tips his hat to singer's popular songs : ‘Do keep coming’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he is delighted that legendary rockstar Mick Jagger enjoyed his stay in India. PM Modi, a Grammy Award nominee himself, shared the title of one of Mick's famous songs in a post on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Mick Jagger turns 80: These are the greatest rock'n'roll showman's best songs)

What PM Modi said

PM Modi addresses Mick Jagger in his new tweet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming,” PM Modi said on the microblogging website.

In his post mixed with Hindi on X on Friday, Mick Jagger shared a video of him singing and expressed his happiness at his stay in India. “Thanks India. Got away from it all here! Away from routine work, I am very happy at coming to India,” he had said.

Mick Jagger in India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rock-and-roll star posted a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle, taking in the sights and sounds of the Festival of Light on the streets of Kolkata. Along with the post, he wrote, “Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo. Happy Diwali and Jai Kali Maa.”

The first picture showed him standing in the streets of Kolkata while dressed in a distinctive printed shirt, pants, and cap. He was seen posing with the replicas of mythical bhoots artwork. Mick even posed with Ma Kali. He also posted a video of an artisan busy completing an idol of goddess Jagaddhatri.

As soon as he posted pictures from his India visit, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section. Actor Richa Chadha wrote, “welcome [?]to India” One of the users wrote, “Wow Is Amazing.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Mick Jagger was spotted at the Eden Gardens watching the ICC World Cup England-Pakistan match on November 11.

Mick Jagger is known for his iconic hit songs including Sympathy for the Devil, You Can’t Always Get What You Want and Gimme Shelter, among others. He was honoured with a knighthood for services to popular music in 2002.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- With inputs from agencies

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON