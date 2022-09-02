Ponni Nadhi singer Bamba Bakya dies at 49, had collaborated with AR Rahman on Ponniyin Selvan, Enthiran

Well-known Tamil playback singer Bamba Bakya, who recently sang the song Ponni Nadhi in Mani Ratnam's Pooniyin Selvan Part 1, died on Friday. He was 49. His cause of death is yet to be ascertained. However, a few reports suggest he suffered a cardiac arrest. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I song Kaveri Se Milne shows Mani Ratnam film's grandeur

Bamba Bakya has crooned many hit songs such as Pullinangal and Simtaangaaran. He was known for his baritone. It was AR Rahman who launched Bakya in Rajinikanth’s 2.0, a sequel to Shankar’s hit, Enthiran: The Robot. Ponni Nadhi too, is composed by AR Rahman.

In 2.0, he sang the hit number Pullinangal. In the same year, he sang again for A.R Rahman in Vijay’s Sarkar. He was a constant collaborator with AR Rahman.

Several celebrities shared their condolences on social media. Tamil actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj wrote on Twitter, “Loved his voice. Gone too soon. #Rip #bambabakya anna.” Singer-composer Santhosh Dhayanidhi tweeted, “Rest In peace brother @bambabakya #bambabakya gone too soon.”

