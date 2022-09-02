Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ponni Nadhi singer Bamba Bakya dies at 49, had collaborated with AR Rahman on Ponniyin Selvan, Enthiran

music
Updated on Sep 02, 2022 10:07 AM IST

Bamba Bakya, who sang the Tamil song Ponni Nadhi in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Pooniyin Selvan Part 1, died on Friday.

Singer Bamba Bakya died at 49.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Well-known Tamil playback singer Bamba Bakya, who recently sang the song Ponni Nadhi in Mani Ratnam's Pooniyin Selvan Part 1, died on Friday. He was 49. His cause of death is yet to be ascertained. However, a few reports suggest he suffered a cardiac arrest. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I song Kaveri Se Milne shows Mani Ratnam film's grandeur

Bamba Bakya has crooned many hit songs such as Pullinangal and Simtaangaaran. He was known for his baritone. It was AR Rahman who launched Bakya in Rajinikanth’s 2.0, a sequel to Shankar’s hit, Enthiran: The Robot. Ponni Nadhi too, is composed by AR Rahman.

In 2.0, he sang the hit number Pullinangal. In the same year, he sang again for A.R Rahman in Vijay’s Sarkar. He was a constant collaborator with AR Rahman.

Several celebrities shared their condolences on social media. Tamil actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj wrote on Twitter, “Loved his voice. Gone too soon. #Rip #bambabakya anna.” Singer-composer Santhosh Dhayanidhi tweeted, “Rest In peace brother @bambabakya #bambabakya gone too soon.”

HT Entertainment Desk

Topics
singer ponniyin selvan ar rahman
