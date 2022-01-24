Pragya Jaiswal says she asked Salman Khan ‘can I touch you?’ when she first met him, reveals his reaction

Pragya Jaiswal, who appeared alongside Salman Khan in the recently released music video Main Chala, said that she asked him for permission to touch him when they met on the first day of the shoot. She said that she wanted to be ‘extra-sure’ to not make him upset or angry.

Main Chala is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur, who also feature in the music video, alongside Salman and Pragya. The song came out on Saturday.

“See, I met Salman sir for the first time on the set on the first day of our song shoot. Naturally, I didn’t know what was allowed and how much was allowed. Whenever you meet someone for the first time, and that too India’s biggest star Salman Khan, you want to make sure that you are doing everything right. You don’t want to do anything, even by mistake, that will make him upset or angry,” Pragya told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

“I was just being extra-sure and I asked him on the first day, ‘Can I touch you?’ It’s a romantic song, it has cute moments and you have to have good chemistry to be comfortable. I wanted to make sure that sir is in a good mood. I didn’t want to do anything which would make him say, ‘She is doing too much.’ So I used to ask for permission, especially on the first day, but then after that, I got comfortable. Sir said, ‘No problem, you can touch me’,” she added.

Pragya also revealed that she was set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in Antim: The Final Truth but it did not work out. She joined him and Iulia on the Bigg Boss 15 stage on Sunday to promote Main Chala. Guru joined in via video call.

