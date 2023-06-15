Pratik Sehajpal on collaborating with K-pop star Aoora, says I’m trying to explore and experiment

Actor and reality show star, Pratik Sehajpal recently shared on Instagram that he has collaborated with K-pop star Aoora for a new project, and their pictures together only added to their fans’ excitement.

“Yes, we have worked on a theme-based musical series — a concept that I’ve written and directed. I’ll be a part of the video, along with Aoora,” Pratik tells us adding, “It’s one of a kind thing where someone from the Indian entertainment industry is coming together with a person from the Korean industry for something so unique and interesting. So, this kind of content has never been done before.”

Asked how did this all happen, and the 29-year-old informs, “The team that manages Aoora is also very close to me. So, when his trip to India got planned, they asked me, if I would want to collaborate with him on something. It sounded like a really cool opportunity, so I said yes without thinking for a second.”

Since Aoora knew a bit of English, language was not a barrier, however Pratik says the K-pop star wasn’t really aware of what exactly the former had envisioned for the music piece. “But when things came together, and I showed him the first cut of it, he was blown away. He really liked the video. Somewhere, it made me confident i what I was trying to do as a director,” beams Pratik, known for reality shows Bigg Boss 15 and Ace of Space, and daily soaps Naagin and Bebaakee.

Pratik further adds that it doesn’t happen very often that two artistes working together on a project are on the same page . “But thankfully, Aoora and I, despite being from different backgrounds, clicked instantly and that made out collaboration very smooth and easy. We been discussed the possibilities of doing more work like this and brainstormed ideas to make this particular project even better,” he says.

While his fans might wonder if this move towards music direction is because he isn’t getting enough opportunities in the TV industry or at the acting front, Pratik is quick to note that’s not the case.

“Opportunities that I’m getting over here has nothing to do with what I’m doing with Aoora. I am an independent artiste who can actually make content and has got a creative mind. So, I don’t see any harm is exploring avenues and doing more [than what I’m currently doing]. For me, this is a chance to try something new and that will help me explore my own boundaries and go beyond them,” he shares.

Given Korean content — music, films and long format shows — are becoming increasingly popular, not just in India but globally, one wonders if there are some things they’re doing right what we can learn from them. However, Pratik, on a slightly different note, opines, “It’s not like one [industry] is good and the other one is not. I think both these countries have artistes who create music [and other content] that caters to all kinds of audience. Moreover, our (Indian) culture is completely different from theirs. That’s why it’s not necessary that we learn something from them, but something from ourselves. We need to explore our creativity to create art which is better and reaches a wider audience. And that’s what matters.”

