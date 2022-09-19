Pune like a magician brought us together: Easy Wanderlings

Pune-based Easy Wanderlings is an eight member band that will soon start their multi-city tour playing in cities across India including Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore and Shillong. While all eight members of the band come from different parts of the country, they owe the formation of their band to the city. “For the band, Pune worked out well. Some of the band members were studying at the university where we found each other. We all coincidentally happened to live five minutes away from each other. Pune like a magician brought us together and made this band come alive. Finding band members is the hardest thing for a band but for us that happened overnight. We stayed together and I owe it to Pune,” says Sanyanth Naroth, the founding member of the band.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pratika Gopinath, the lead vocalist, agrees that the city is a “convenient place for a band to start”. She explains, “Music-wise also Pune is a great place to start for an indie artist. There is a growing audience who are open to listening to original and indie music”. Naroth chimes in, “Also because you are not paying Mumbai rents (laughs). To run an eight-member band without shelling much rent is a victory. That is the reason the band is still alive. It’s a good place to do gigs and is a happy place.”

Talking about live gigs, Gopinath adds that Pune being the hub for musicians, performing in the city, also means great support coming in from the community. “A lot of people we know are musicians. A lot of people come just to support other musicians. In Pune you feel the love and support,” she states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharad Rao, who plays the guitar and is also a lead vocalist adds that the band is doing their best to make the most of their tours, while also being “excited and nervous” with their new EP releasing soon.