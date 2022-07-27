Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri dies; Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Neeru Bajwa remember him

UK-based Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri died on Tuesday, some time after being discharged from the hospital. He was 63. The late singer was known as a Bhangra star with hit songs like O Chan Mere Makhna, Pao Bhangra, Gal Sun Kuriye and Nachdinu. Artistes from the Punjabi industry like Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Neeru Bajwa and Gurdas Maan have offered their condolences on the death of the singer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to ANI, the singer was reportedly admitted to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, UK in April 2022 due to heart issues. After triple bypass surgeries, he went into coma after suffering brain damage. After spending 86 days in the hospital, he was reportedly discharged and was on the road to recovery, but couldn't survive.

Singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and wrote, "We will cherish your music and contribution to Punjabi music forever sir. Rest in peace. Alvida (good bye) sir Balwinder Safri."

Guru Randhawa shared a post about Balwinder Safri's death on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a picture of Balwinder Safri on Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, “Waheguru (joined hands emojis) Balwinder Safri Ji." Gurdas Mann also shared a picture of the late singer on his Instagram Stories and simply wrote, “Safri saab”.

Diljit Dosanjh and Gurdas Mann remembered Balwinder Safri.

Diljit's Jatt & Juliet co-star Neeru Bajwa shared a throwback picture with Balwinder on Instagram along with a heartbreaking note. She wrote, “Menu yaad hai Balwinder ji nu asi window tho dekya si during #beautifulbillo shoot… (I remember when Balwinder ji saw us from the window during the shoot of the song Beautiful Billo) we were so excited. He so graciously came up to meet us. Don't make them like that anymore. Thank you sir for giving Punjabi music industry so much. You will forever live in our hearts. #balwindersafri ji.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neeru Bajwa with Balwinder Safri.

Remembering him, Jazzy B reacted in her comments section, “He was such a humble person.” Singer Jassie Gill shared a video on his Instagram Stories, which features him and Babbal Rai along with Balwinder Safri. He captioned the video, "Eh Mulakaat Hmesha yaad rahugi. Waheguru apne charna vch niwas bandhan (Will always remember this meeting)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Balwinder Safri's death comes another blow to the Punjabi music industry. Earlier in May, singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. He had joined the Congress party last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON