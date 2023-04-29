35 years of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: Songs are crisp to date says Alka Yagnik

Besides being a launch pad for newcomers Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla (actors), Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT; 1988) also took the careers of singers Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan Jha to new heights. Sharing why the soundtrack is close to her heart, Yagnik says, “I have fond memories of recording Ghazab Ka Hai Din, as that was the first song I recorded for the film. I also love Akele Hain Toh Kya Gham Hai. We were all a young team of newcomers — Anand-Milind (composer duo), Udit Narayan, Mansoor Khan (director), Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla and me. Since we were all freshers, it was a young and enthusiastic team working on the film. We would be at the recording studio all night, eating and laughing. It was like a big picnic and all that energy and enthusiasm translated into the music of the film. That’s why the songs are so crisp and fresh.”

Alka Yagnik

A still from Ghazab Ka Hai Din song

The singer admits that the film’s songs are evergreen and “can never age”. “She adds, “Their popularity has only grown with time. They will sound fresh even 30 years later. They were so well written by Majrooh uncle (lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri). I think if QSQT was made again, the songs would still be relevant.“

Yagnik goes on to recall an incident from back in the day that left her embarrassed. “I remember while I was recording Ghazab Ka Hai Din, Aamir Khan was sitting right in front of me. He was a newcomer, so I didn’t know him. I felt a little distracted and thought he was a fan. So I politely asked him to leave the room. After the song was recorded, Mansoor Khan introduced me to Aamir and said that he was the hero of the film. I felt so embarrassed that I apologised immediately. Aamir smiled shyly and said, ‘It’s okay, ma’am.’ I remember this incident quite vividly,” Yagnik ends.

