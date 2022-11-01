Rahul Vaidya responds to Twitter user who called him 'worthless, flop singer'; Disha Parmar reacts: Jobless people…

Singer Rahul Vaidya replied to a Twitter user, who criticised him. Recently, taking to Twitter a fan wrote, "Was just going through the comments of RKV'S (Rahul's) latest post and the obsession the opposite fandom has towards him even after two seasons post BB14 (Big Boss 14) is incredible! The man genuinely left an impact on the fandom it seems." (Also Read | Rahul Vaidya touches Disha Parmar's feet as she fasts for him on Karwa Chauth, leaves fans impressed. Watch)

Rahul responded to the tweet, "Apni chalti hai .. logon ki jalti hai (I make a mark in this world of which the people are jealous)..." Replying to him, a Twitter user wrote, "Useless, worthless, shameless exactly bhagoda (absconder) is good for nothing. Wedding singer is flop."

To this, Rahul said, "Aapki shaadi hui hai (Are you married)?? I can come there also .. oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga (Maybe, you don't have the budget)… so probably next life." Reacting to the exchange, Rahul's wife, actor Disha Parmar said, “Jobless people doing exactly what they know best! Cannot even afford your time!”

Rahul Vaidya replied to a Twitter user who tried to troll him.

Several of his fans supported him. A person wrote, "Champ @rahulvaidya23 you are best, you are most powerful. You won the audience's hearts at the next level by amazing voice, superb personality, perfect actions, multitalented version, you received everything by own, efforts, we love you a lot." Another Twitter user said, "Rahul, they are the same people who spend all day on Twitter.. you have been a superstar since 2005, they were not even born back then."

Rahul and Disha married on July 16, 2021, after a few years of dating. Rahul had proposed to Disha during an episode of Bigg Boss 14, where he was a contestant. She accepted his proposal and they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Recently, they celebrated their second Karwa Chauth during which Rahul touched Disha's feet. He also wrote a note for her. "Respect Respect and Respect to my lady and all the ladies who fast for their husbands! This is by far the most pure and pious feeling which really can’t be explained. I love you @dishaparmar happy karwachauth." She had also shared, on Instagram, some photos of them celebrating the festival.

