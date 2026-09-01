New Delhi, Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej has announced an Indian arena tour, "Damrooh - Dance To The Cosmic Spirit", which is set to start in October.

Ricky Kej announces 'Damrooh' tour

The event is produced and promoted by live entertainment powerhouse Wizcraft, the ambitious multi-city arena tour will be travelling across India's primary entertainment markets including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai, targeting an aggregate footprint of over 30,000 attendees, according to a press release.

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Kej, who made history as the first artist of Indian origin to top the US Billboard New Age Chart, said, "Damrooh is not a concert, it is a heartbeat. The Damaru has always represented the primal pulse of creation, and I wanted to build an entire world around that rhythm - one where orchestral music, nature and technology speak the same language."

"This tour is deeply personal to me, and doing it in support of UNICEF, alongside artists who have shaped my own musical journey, makes it even more meaningful. I can't wait to bring 'Damrooh' home to India," he added.

"Damrooh" stage will function as a singular, living instrument structured across five cosmic forces: orchestral instrumentation, indigenous world sounds, global voices, electronic textures, and the thematic element of nature. The tracklist comprising a mix of reimagined signature works and original compositions will be structurally anchored around the primal rhythm of the Damaru.

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{{^usCountry}} "'Damrooh' reflects everything Wizcraft stands for as a live entertainment powerhouse - a show built to move audiences emotionally, not just visually Ricky's vision demanded an entirely new production language for the Indian arena circuit," Sam Panchmukhi, National Creative Mentor, Wizcraft, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "'Damrooh' reflects everything Wizcraft stands for as a live entertainment powerhouse - a show built to move audiences emotionally, not just visually Ricky's vision demanded an entirely new production language for the Indian arena circuit," Sam Panchmukhi, National Creative Mentor, Wizcraft, said. {{/usCountry}}

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"We're proud to bring an experience of this scale, artistry and purpose to audiences across the country," he added

ATR

ATR

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