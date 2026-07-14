Rihanna vs. Jay-Z net worth: Who is richer? Surprise Yankee Stadium appearance sparks comparison

Jay-Z and Rihanna dropped a surprise by reuniting for a historic performance at the New York City's Yankee Stadium during the final night of Jay-Z’s sold-out, three-night concert, Extra Innings.

Jay Z and Rihanna. (Getty Images)

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The concert celebrated both the 30th anniversary of Jay-Z's debut album ‘Reasonable Doubt’ and the 25th anniversary of ‘The Blueprint.’

The high energy show has sparked huge global interest in the business empires of Rihanna and Jay-Z: two hip-hop and R&B world's biggest names. Both are billionaires, but a look at their finances shows Jay-Z is significantly wealthier than Rihanna.

Here is a breakdown of their nearly $4 billion combined wealth.

Net worth of Jay-Z

Forbes’ latest numbers show Jay-Z has a huge net worth of about $2.8 billion. That makes him the richest music artist ever. Surprisingly, music royalties account for less than 4% of his wealth. Most comes from a wide business empire run through Roc Nation, plus big profits from selling his Armand de Brignac champagne to LVMH, stakes in D'Ussé cognac, and smart early investments.

Net worth of Rihanna

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{{^usCountry}} Rihanna’s net worth is about $1 billion, making her one of the world's richest female billionaires, according to Forbes. Her wealth mainly comes from business ventures outside of music, especially retail. The centerpiece is her 50% shares of Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with the luxury group LVMH. Her Savage X Fenty lingerie line also contributes significantly to her overall wealth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rihanna’s net worth is about $1 billion, making her one of the world's richest female billionaires, according to Forbes. Her wealth mainly comes from business ventures outside of music, especially retail. The centerpiece is her 50% shares of Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with the luxury group LVMH. Her Savage X Fenty lingerie line also contributes significantly to her overall wealth. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Lionel Richie breaks his silence on the frightening mid-concert medical emergency that landed him in the hospital

The Night at Yankee Stadium.

The money talk heated up after their thrilling reunion in the Bronx. On the concert’s final night, a crowd of about 10,000 fans created chaos which forced the security to lock down the stadium breifly.

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Putting safety first, Jay-Z postponed the show for more than three hours and began just after midnight. “I don’t want to start the music and people get trampled,” he told the waiting, full stadium.

The three-hour wait was instantly forgotten when Rihanna suddenly joined the show as a surprise guest. They performed their hit "Run This Town" together, and Rihanna, who has rarely performed live in recent years, then sang a solo version of her song "Bitch Better Have My Money.

The glamorous residency included surprise guest appearances by Beyonce, Eminem, Nas, and Pharrell Williams over the three nights.

By Tusharika Tripathi