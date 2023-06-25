Tere Vaaste trends on reels, Aur Kya Chahiye tops Billboard India list: Composers Sachin-Jigar overwhelmed but...

Sachin-Jigar’s latest song Phir Aur Kya Chaiye has topped the Billboard India List while another song Tere Vaaste is trending on top with over a million Instagram Reels already made on it with the popular hook-step. However, the music producer duo don’t want this success to get to their head.

“We are happy but we cannot allow the results to change the purity of what we do,” says Sachin, adding, “We are coming from a time where Instagram wasn’t a thing and a radio jockey would tell if the song was a hit or not. So, we don’t get into it. We definitely feel happy and hope that every song we compose is received well, but if we make these achievements our landmarks or standards, we are not going to enjoy the process.”

About Tere Vaaste becoming a hit on social media reels, the duo says it’s “overwhelming” to see the response but for them, social media is only a platform to showcase talent and not an inspiration while making music. “How much a song is trending does not affect our process of working. If we start making music thinking ye trend karega, we will end up adulterating it,” mentions Jigar.

Moreover, it’s not always guaranteed that a song will be picked up on social media. The musician explains it with example of his song Baaki Sab Theek from Bhediya. “The song did not work initially but started trending after Mumbai Indians lost the match and an influencer woke up one day and decided to create a reel on it and then it became a rage. So, we create a four to five-minutes song keeping in mind our audience. We cannot entirely rely on any trend or the 15-seconds reel.”

Having said that, the duo confesses that to reach to this position in the industry, they had their own share of struggles and it wasn’t easy to remain true to their principles and not get influenced by what the industry wants to create.

Sachin shares, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna... And they have always said something. But, our job is to musically express whatever we like. And to do that, we have to take some bold decisions. We have to say no to a lot of films and that is the toughest part,” he says.

Calling himself and Jigar the “flagbearers of original music” who don’t believe in recreations or ensemble films where too many music composers are involved, Sachin shares, “We had to reject a lot of projects and a lot of projects were not offered to us because we took a stance and stuck to it. We feel that if you believe in something, then you have to stand up for it because that’s the only way to survive.”

Asked if such a step ever backfired, leading to the industry cornering them, Jigar says, “Yes! We have said no to a few things and there are people who took it in the stride and understood that we are being honest. They respected our decision and came back to us later with another project. But there have been a couple of people who’ve gotten very offended and never came back to us because they thought that we are being rude. And this vary from person to person. But Sachin and I would never make a decision to offend somebody.”

