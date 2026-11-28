Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh brought his trademark energy and infectious charm to Mumbai with his Aura Tour concert on November 27. Several celebrities, including Sanya Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and Rasha Thadani, were among those in attendance. One of the evening’s sweetest moments came when Sanya joined Diljit on stage and danced to his song, giving the audience a delightful surprise.
Bollywood at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert
A video from Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert has surfaced online, showing the singer inviting Sanya Malhotra on stage and dedicating his song Charmer to her. In a sweet gesture, Diljit got down on one knee and held Sanya’s hand as he sang. The two then broke into a dance before the singer escorted the actor off the stage. Diljit also presented her with a gift hamper. When Sanya showered him with praise, a visibly shy Diljit blushed and said, “Ab main sharma jaunga (now I'll get shy).”
Sanya and Diljit worked together on the music video for the song Charmer. The song quickly became a hit, and Sanya's dance moves received a lot of love from fans. During the concert, Diljit even credited Sanya with the song's success, saying, "She has made this song a hit; she made reels on it, and that's why it became a hit."{{/usCountry}}
Sanya and Diljit worked together on the music video for the song Charmer. The song quickly became a hit, and Sanya's dance moves received a lot of love from fans. During the concert, Diljit even credited Sanya with the song's success, saying, "She has made this song a hit; she made reels on it, and that's why it became a hit."{{/usCountry}}
Deep Dive
What happened when Sanya Malhotra joined Diljit Dosanjh on stage in Mumbai?
What security measures were in place at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert after the threat?
Where are Diljit Dosanjh’s next Aura India Tour concerts after Mumbai?
Fans were thrilled to see Sanya dancing with Diljit at his concert. One of the fans commented, "What a moment it was." Another wrote, "The chemistry, the energies, the smiles, everything was just perfect." Another commented, "This moment deserves its own fan club."
In another moment that caught fans’ attention, Karisma Kapoor was seen enjoying Diljit’s performance from the audience. The actor grooved to his tracks and even captured moments from the concert on her phone. She was also seen singing along to Saanson Ki Maala as Diljit performed the song live on stage. Other celebrities who attended Diljit's concert included Avneet Kaur, Rasha Thadani, Jasmine Bhasin attended with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni.
About Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concerts
With the Mumbai concert now wrapped up, Diljit has four more shows lined up as part of his Aura India Tour 2026. The singer will next take the tour to Bengaluru on November 29, followed by Lucknow on December 5. He will then perform in Chandigarh on December 12 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, before bringing the India leg to a close in Kolkata on December 19 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
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