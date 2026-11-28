Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh brought his trademark energy and infectious charm to Mumbai with his Aura Tour concert on November 27. Several celebrities, including Sanya Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and Rasha Thadani, were among those in attendance. One of the evening’s sweetest moments came when Sanya joined Diljit on stage and danced to his song, giving the audience a delightful surprise.

Bollywood at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert

Sanya Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert. more less

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A video from Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert has surfaced online, showing the singer inviting Sanya Malhotra on stage and dedicating his song Charmer to her. In a sweet gesture, Diljit got down on one knee and held Sanya’s hand as he sang. The two then broke into a dance before the singer escorted the actor off the stage. Diljit also presented her with a gift hamper. When Sanya showered him with praise, a visibly shy Diljit blushed and said, “Ab main sharma jaunga (now I'll get shy).”

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{{^usCountry}} Sanya and Diljit worked together on the music video for the song Charmer. The song quickly became a hit, and Sanya's dance moves received a lot of love from fans. During the concert, Diljit even credited Sanya with the song's success, saying, "She has made this song a hit; she made reels on it, and that's why it became a hit." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanya and Diljit worked together on the music video for the song Charmer. The song quickly became a hit, and Sanya's dance moves received a lot of love from fans. During the concert, Diljit even credited Sanya with the song's success, saying, "She has made this song a hit; she made reels on it, and that's why it became a hit." {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What happened when Sanya Malhotra joined Diljit Dosanjh on stage in Mumbai? Diljit dedicated “Charmer” to Sanya, held her hand as he sang, and danced with her. He also gave her a gift hamper and credited her reels with helping make the song a hit. What security measures were in place at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert after the threat? More than 500 Mumbai police personnel were deployed, and bomb disposal teams swept the venue. Entry checks were conducted at all five gates, with private security staff also assisting. Where are Diljit Dosanjh’s next Aura India Tour concerts after Mumbai? The tour is scheduled to continue in Bengaluru on November 29, Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.

Fans were thrilled to see Sanya dancing with Diljit at his concert. One of the fans commented, "What a moment it was." Another wrote, "The chemistry, the energies, the smiles, everything was just perfect." Another commented, "This moment deserves its own fan club."

In another moment that caught fans’ attention, Karisma Kapoor was seen enjoying Diljit’s performance from the audience. The actor grooved to his tracks and even captured moments from the concert on her phone. She was also seen singing along to Saanson Ki Maala as Diljit performed the song live on stage. Other celebrities who attended Diljit's concert included Avneet Kaur, Rasha Thadani, Jasmine Bhasin attended with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni.

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About Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concerts

With the Mumbai concert now wrapped up, Diljit has four more shows lined up as part of his Aura India Tour 2026. The singer will next take the tour to Bengaluru on November 29, followed by Lucknow on December 5. He will then perform in Chandigarh on December 12 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, before bringing the India leg to a close in Kolkata on December 19 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.