Sean "Diddy" to receive Global Icon Award, perform live at MTV VMAs

The music industry legend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, is set to receive the prestigious Global Icon Award at the upcoming 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), cementing his status as an icon. Diddy will also grace the VMAs stage with a live performance, marking his return since his hosting gig back in 2005.

US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs raises his fist ahead of the Leagues Cup Group J football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 25, 2023. (AFP)

The Global Icon Award "celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond." It's a recognition of Diddy's outstanding impact on the music world and beyond.

This honor comes hot on the heels of Diddy's announcement of his upcoming album, "The Love Album: Off the Grid," his first solo release since 2006's "Press Play." But Diddy's influence doesn't stop at music; he recently launched Empower Global, an online marketplace dedicated to supporting Black business owners. He donated $2 million to initiatives and schools promoting Black-owned ventures.

In addition to the Global Icon Award, Diddy is also in the running for four other VMAs. He's up for Best Hip-Hop with "Gotta Move On," Best R&B for his feature on Metro Boomin's "Creepin' Remix," and Best Collaboration for two of his projects.

This year's VMA nominations are led by the Taylor Swift, boasting eight nods, followed closely by SZA with six. Other artists with a strong presence in the nominations include Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith, each with five nominations.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards promises a stellar lineup of performers, including Lil Wayne, Shakira, Demi Lovato, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids. The show will be broadcast live from New Jersey's Prudential Center.

Make sure to tune in on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. EST on MTV to witness Diddy's well-deserved recognition and an unforgettable night of music. Voting for your favorite artists is now open at vote.mtv.com.

