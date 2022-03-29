Diddy says Will Smith, Chris Rock have resolved fight. are ‘brothers’: ‘That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love’

Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars continues to make headlines across the globe. While Will has finally apologised to Chris through an Instagram post, it has been revealed that all is fine between the two of them. Rapper Sean Combs, popularly known as by his stage name Diddy, said at the Vanity Fair party after the Academy Awards ceremony that all is fine between Chris and Will now. Also read: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith had a blast at Oscars afterparty just hours after he slapped Chris Rock. Watch

Will had slapped Chris at the Academy Awards when the latter cracked a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Taking a dig at Jada, who is bald due to her condition -- alopecia, Chris said he is looking forward to seeing her in the sequel of 1997 film G.I. Jane, in which Demi Moore was seen with her head shaved. Soon after, Will walked up to the stage and slapped Chris.

Talking about Chris and Will, Sean Combs told Page Six during the Vanity Fair party, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers.” According to the portal, a source has confirmed that Sean has said he spoke to both of them separately after the incident. Chris and Will however, did not talk to each other.

Meanwhile, Will Smith was spotted in high spirits at the Vanity Fair party. The actor, who won his first ever Oscar for best actor for the film King Richard, was seen dancing with the trophy in one hand and singing along with the music at the afterparty. His wife Jada was also seen along with him. He also posed for selfies with other guests and was congratulated by several celebrities like Ricky Martin at the party.

Will Smith, in an Instagram post, said his behavior at the awards night was "unacceptable and inexcusable." "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he wrote.

"Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he added.

