Selena Gomez delayed engagement announcement due to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber: Report

Selena Gomez has confirmed her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco, revealing on Instagram that she said "yes" to him, with a stunningly expensive ring. Although the engagement reportedly took place in August, the couple kept the news under wraps until now. Sources suggest that the delay in sharing the happy moment may have been influenced by Gomez's complicated past with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly kept their engagement secret since August to avoid ties to singer's ex, Justin Bieber.(@selenagomez/Instagram, @justinbieber/Instagram)

Gomez’s engagement announcement got delayed because of Bieber

Gomez and Blanco, reportedly were not interested in announcing their engagement in August as Bieber welcomed his first child with Hailey Bieber in the same month. A source told DailyMial.com, “They became engaged in August and Selena didn't want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way.” The source continued, “Selena knew that there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin's baby, or that people would claim that she did this to one-up him."

Bieber and Gomez’s highly publicised love saga began in 2009 and continued through 2018. The musicians had on-again-off-again relationship throughout the years they dated. The Baby singer proposed to Hailey in July 2018 and the couple had a second wedding ceremony in 2019. This year, the married couple welcomed their son, Jack Blue Bieber, as reported by Daily Express US.

Meanwhile, Gomez announced her engagement on Instagram to her 442 followers as she shared pictures and videos from the night of the proposal. She captioned the snaps, “Forever begins now.”

Gomez and Blanco’s romance

The newly engaged couple had a professional relationship with each other for nearly a decade and sparked rumours of romance only in June 2023. On Kai Cenat’s live Twitch stream, Blanco admitted, “She asked me out.” He added, “We were just talking, and then she said, 'You wanna get dinner?” as reported by Daily Express. Blanco was behind the production of the singer’s several songs such as Same Old Love and Kill ‘Em With Kindness.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Gomez said, “This is the safest I've ever felt in [a relationship], and I see a future with this person,” as she oozed confidence in her relationship with Blanco. A source told DailyMail.com, “Benny is more than a rock to Selena.”