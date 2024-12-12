Jaw-dropping price of Selena Gomez's stunning engagement ring is…

Selena Gomez has left fans in awe, not just with her surprise engagement news, but with the eye-popping value of her engagement ring. The 32-year-old singer and actress shocked her 422 million Instagram followers on Wednesday by announcing her engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco after a year and a half of dating. Sharing the first glimpse of her massive diamond ring, Selena’s heartfelt caption, "Forever begins now.." sent social media into a frenzy, sparking curiosity about the ring’s jaw-dropping price tag. Selena Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco, revealing a stunning engagement ring valued at over $1 million. (@selenagomez/Instagram)

Selena Gomez’s engagement ring price revealed

It has been revealed that the stunning ring could be worth upwards of $1 million, as reported by DailyMail. Laura Taylor, a jeweller who has specialised in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds told MialOnline, “Benny's choice of engagement ring for Selena is an exquisite and timeless design, perfectly suited to her style. The ring features an incredible marquise-cut diamond at its centre, estimated to be around 8 carats, set on a yellow gold pavé band.”

The jeweller continued, “The marquise cut, with its elongated and pointed shape, is a statement choice, known for its brilliance and the way it elongates the finger, creating a striking and elegant look.” The marquise cut has a royal backstory—dating back to the 18th century, it was created by King Louis XV of France. Legend has it, that he ordered the design to mirror the smile of his beloved mistress, the Marquise de Pompadour. A sparkling tribute to love, then and now.

Taylor added, “This setting maximises the brilliance of the overall design while maintaining a sense of sophistication. The central diamond is likely of exceptional quality, with VVS1 clarity and colourless grading in the D-F range. I would estimate the ring to be worth upwards of £800,000 ($1 million), depending on the precise diamond specifications.”

Love pours in as Gomez shows off her ring

Gomez's engagement announcement was nothing short of magical. In her post, she shared a sweet photo of herself proudly showing off her stunning ring while her fiancé, 36-year-old music producer Benny Blanco, wrapped his arm around her and kissed her head.

The proposal, which took place during a romantic nighttime picnic complete with Taco Bell, had fans and celebrities alike buzzing. A-list friends like Cardi B, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and even Gomez's best friend Taylor Swift all showered the couple with love and congratulations.

Swift wrote that she would be playing the role of ‘flower girl’ at her best friend’s wedding. While Blanco called and commented, “Hey wait…that’s my wife”.