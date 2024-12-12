Netflix Toy Boy star mysteriously passed away at 37 while battling with ‘serious illness’

Spanish actor José de la Torre, known for his role as Iván in Netflix’s Toy Boy, has suddenly passed away at the age of 37. His death was announced on Thursday, December 5, just months after he publicly disclosed his battle with an undisclosed “serious illness”. José de la Torre, the Spanish actor famous for his role in Toy Boy, has passed away at the age of 37. (Instagram/José de la Torre)

Montilla Digital first reported De la Torre’s death, which revealed that his funeral took place the following day, December 6, at the Parish of San Francisco Solano in his hometown of Montilla, located in Spain’s Córdoba Province.

While the exact cause of his death has not been confirmed, the Toy Boy star had shared in June that he had been diagnosed with a serious illness and had begun treatment.

José de la Torre rose to fame playing Iván in Toy Boy, a Spanish thriller about a stripper seeking to prove his innocence for a crime he didn’t commit. The series, which aired from 2019 to 2021, ran for two seasons and garnered a global audience on Netflix.

He made his acting debut in the Spanish police drama Serve and Protect as Goyo. He also appeared in Vis a Vis: El Oasis and Amar es para Siempre, both released in 2020.

Tributes to the beloved actor have poured in from fans and colleagues

“I can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m devastated by your departure. I’m sending kisses to all of your family and friends,” Spanish singer Pablo Alborán mourned on Instagram.

Actress Luisa Martín shared her sorrow, saying, “It breaks my heart to think I’ll never hear your voice again, but I’ll keep talking to you. Love you endlessly, José.”

Spanish actress and singer Lolita Flores also reportedly paid tribute during his memorial, echoing Martín’s sentiment: “It breaks my heart to think I’ll never hear your voice again, but I’ll keep talking to you. Love you endlessly, José.”