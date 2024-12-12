Taylor Swift sweetly reacts to Selena Gomez's engagement to Benny Blanco, says she will be ‘flower girl’ at her wedding

Taylor Swift is already planning what role she wants at BFF Selena Gomez's wedding! On Thursday morning, Selena casually dropped the announcement that she got engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco, shocking the internet. She flaunted a huge diamond ring in the pictures. Taylor Swift enthusiastically reacted in the comment section of the post. (Also read: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged; singer flaunts her boulder of an engagement ring) Selena Gomez with Taylor Swift at the 2023 VMAs.

Taylor's comment on Selena's post

Selena posted the pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Forever begins now…” In one of the pictures, Selena was seen smiling wide in a selfie she took with her new ring. In another picture, Benny planted a kiss on her cheek.

Taylor commented, “yes I will be the flower girl.” The comment has already received more than 5 lakh likes. Selena and Taylor have long been close friends, ever since they were dating a Jonas brother each. Selena was dating Nick while Taylor dated Joe around 2008.

More details

Not only Taylor, several other celebrity friends also commented on Selena's post. Cardi B wrote, “Waiiiitttt hold on 😱😱😱😱😱❤️❤️❤️” Jennifer Anniston said, “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!” Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily Collins, Suki Waterhouse, and Olivia Wilde also congratulated the singer.

Selena and Benny publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, although they had been together privately for six months before making it official, according to People magazine. She also took him during her public appearances, including the Golden Globe Awards and the Emmys.

Selena was recently seen in the film Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard. She won acclaim for her performance, sharing the Best Actress award at Cannes Film Festival with the female cast. She also received a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for the film, which is available to stream on Mubi India.