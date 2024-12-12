Did Shawn Mendes just drop hints about his love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter and Camilla Cabello?

It seems like Shawn Mendes is breaking his silence on the infamous love triangle involving Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello. In a candid preview for Thursday’s episode of John Mayer's SiriusXM show How's Life, the Canadian singer opens up about the complex emotional entanglements that led to his reunion with an ex-girlfriend, revealing that “unresolved feelings” played a key role—even while he was in a relationship with “someone else”. Shawn Mendes seemingly opens up about his love triangle with Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter.(@sabrinacarpenter/Instagram, @ShawnMendes/X, @Camila_Cabello/X)

Mendes subtly addresses the infamous love triangle

In the preview clip, Mendes shared, “Two days before going to hang with my ex, [I] express I’m going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings.” Thinking about the situation again, the singer believed that “maybe instead of two days” he should have let her know about it “two weeks” ahead of time.

The host further asked Mendes, “Is there something in all of this that you could say, ‘Yeah, I played that wrong?'” The singer responded that the biggest lesson he learned out of this was, “No one gets out of this life without getting hurt and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone.”

However, the Stitches singer did not drop any names while talking about the situation in the episode. Reportedly, Carpenter, Mendes and Cabello's love triangle formed sometime in 2023, as reported by Page Six.

The musicians’ love triangle

Cabello and Mendes struck up their romance in 2019 and went out for three years until they split in 2021. However, there were rumours of their reconciliation in 2023 which followed the tails of Mendes reportedly sparking romance with the Espresso singer.

Mendes and Carpenter were first seen together in Los Angeles right after Valentine's Day in 2023. But by April, things took a surprising turn when Mendes was spotted kissing Cabello at the Coachella music festival. They also had a fun night together at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in May, which caught a lot of attention.

The Senorita duo had fallen out once again, while Carpenter seemingly mentioned the love triangle in her album's opening track Taste which is about a man who keeps shuffling between his ex and current girlfriend. It is also rumoured that Cabello’s song June Gloom was about Carpenter to which My Oh My singer lip-synced a swell on TikTok as a response to the love triangle drama, as reported by Page Six.

Mendes and Cabello sparked dating rumours one last time as they attended the Cpa America Festival together in July.