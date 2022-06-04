Shaan pays moving tribute to KK with his song Pal at event, emotional fans call it ‘true friendship’. Watch

Singer Shaan, also known as Shaan Mukherji, paid a heartfelt tribute to late singer KK at an event. KK died on May 31 after performing at a concert in Kolkata. Remembering KK, Shaan has now shared a video from his performance where he sang KK’s hit number Pal and left fans emotional. (Also read: KK didn't want to come out of car after seeing 'too much crowd' at concert venue, says singer who performed before him)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with Shaan saying that he would like to start his performance by remembering KK through his evergreen song Pal, which comes with philosophical meaning. The crowd cheered for him as he sang a few lines from the song. In the background, pictures of Shaan and KK were also displayed on a big LED screen.

Sharing the moments from the event, Shaan wrote on social media, “Remembering Kakes. Don’t know why but that’s what I call him Kakes.” After the post went live on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section as they remembered KK. While one user called the loss of KK a ‘personal’, another added, “Seeing the pictures in the background and the song it's too touchy…Really it's hard to believe he is no more”. “Tribute from one legend to another legend,” commented a fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KK and Shaan had collaborated on several hit songs, such as Koi Kahe, Time To Disco, Dus Bahane, Golmaal, and much more. They last appeared together on Kapil Sharma’s show and shared a great equation. Mourning the death of KK, Shaan had previously shared a video of his stage performance with the late singer. He penned with it, “Life breaks you little by little...And once in a while…It destroys you...KK will always remain that eternal boy, who refused to grow up…He stayed unadulterated, uncorrupted…How he did it through all these years...Kept it simple and straight from the heart.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata in the evening on May 31. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. While he was taken to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival. According to a doctor who conducted KK's autopsy, the singer died due to cardiac arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.