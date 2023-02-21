Shaan reacts to Sonu Nigam selfie scuffle incident, urges action from government: I am appalled and disgusted

Singer Shaan took to his Instagram handle and shared a letter from the Indian Singers Rights' Association (ISRA) seeking government intervention in the recent Sonu Nigam selfie scuffle incident. The incident took place on Monday night at a music festival in Chembur. Reacting to it, Shaan questioned the security and safety in the city. Also read: Sonu Nigam selfie scuffle: Sister of accused apologises to singer

The official letter from ISRA read, “We are deeply aggrieved to know about the serious attack on our legendary singer Sonu Nigam and his team at a musical event in Chembur yesterday night.” “It is a matter of shame that an idolized artist was manhandled. All Singers of the country are in shock and are concerned about this incident. We therefore request the Govt of Maharashtra and law enforcement agencies to take serious note about this to try to ensure that such incidents are not repeated with any Singers / Artist whatsoever,” it further read.

Sharing the letter, Shaan wrote on Instagram, “I’m am appalled and disgusted at what has happened .. and in Mumbai ?!? A city that is known for its law and order, and safety. As a fellow artist, a fan, as part of fraternity I expect some action to be taken by the Authorities against the miscreants responsible for this rowdy misconduct and violence.”

Sonu Nigam was reportedly pushed and his team member Rabbani was thrown from the stairs while they were getting down from the stage at the fest. They were allegedly forcing him to pose for selfies. It is believed one of the accused is the son of a local MLA, identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar.

Later, the singer filed a complaint based on which the Chembur police registered an FIR against Swapnil, the son of MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), a police official told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

The sister of the accused, Suprada Phaterpekar, a member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, reacted to the incident on Twitter. She issued an apology and wrote, "As organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance my brother was trying to take a selfie with him."

“Due to the rush and furore (sic), there was a commotion that ensued. The person who fell was taken to Zen hospital & was discharged after examination. Shri Sonu Nigam is unhurt. On behalf of the organisation team, we have officially apologised to Sonu sir & his team for the unpleasant incident. Please do not believe any baseless rumours and those who are trying to politicize the matter,” she added.

