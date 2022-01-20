Shaan’s mother Sonali Mukherjee dies, Kailash Kher prays for family to ‘bear this sorrow’

Singer-host Shaan lost his mother, Kailash Kher confirmed in a tweet on Thursday. Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee was also a singer.

Kailash offered condolences to the family in a tweet, writing: “Shaan's mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our brother Shaan's family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal prayers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2016, Shaan had spoken about his mother. "My mother (Sonali Mukherjee) is probably the sole reason that I could take my chances, not take up a day job, and pursue a career as a singer. She raised my sister, Sagarika, and me, single-handedly, after my father passed away in 1986. I was just 14 then. She used to be a chorus singer for film songs from 1970 to 2000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“How she balanced both the roles of a single mother and working woman is a miracle. She always had a smile on her face. She encouraged me and Sagarika to do whatever we wanted to do. She never forced her will on us. Anuji (Malik; composer) fondly remembers that in 2000, when I had just got a bit of a foothold as a singer, my mom told the leading composers at that time that she wanted to stop singing chorus, lest I would get embarrassed if we had to sing in the same studio. Far from embarrassing me, I’ve always been proud to be her son,” he added.

Also read: Shaan says he initially thought ‘why would Deepika Padukone go through depression’: ‘Didn’t understand enough’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaan, a popular playback singer, is best known for songs such as Chaar Kadam, Kuchh Toh Hua Hai, Aao Milo Chalo, Hey Shona, Jab Se Tere Naina and Behti Hawa Sa, among others. Shaan has also hosted shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and Star Voice of India on television. He has several IIFA and Filmfare Awards to his credit, for his songs in Bollywood movies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.