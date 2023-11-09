Shania Twain's crew members hospitalized after tour bus accident in Canada

Shania Twain’s crew members were reportedly admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, November 8, following a crash in Canada while traveling to her Queen of Me Tour’s next venue. Shaina herself wasn't on the bus at the time.

Shania Twain's crew members were reportedly admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, November 8, following a crash in Canada (shaniatwain/Instagram)

The bus that collided was reportedly traveling between Winnipeg and Saskatoon on a highway in her home country. Additional reports suggest that Shania was not on the bus when the accident occurred, despite the fact that the 58-year-old singer and her crew were traveling together in the interim between the dates of the concerts. The When You Kiss Me singer was scheduled to perform her Queen of Me Tour leg in Saskatoon on Thursday night. November 9. The collision occurred on Wednesday morning east of Wolseley on Highway 1, as per the reports.

‘Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions’

Following the accident, Shaina's management company, Maverick Management, told PEOPLE in a statement, “One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain - Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon,". "Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals."

"We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support," the statement added. "We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.” The footage acquired from the location showed that the bus had flipped over onto its side with scattered debris all over the place.

The Queen of Me tour kicked off in Spokane, Washington, on April 28. The Forever and Forever crooner has since traveled around North America, Europe, and Canada. This tour is Shania Twain’s fifth musical tour and her first in almost five years following the immensely popular Let's Go! Las Vegas residency that spanned from 2019 to 2022.