Shehnaaz Gill sings Sunidhi Chauhan's song, fans fall in love with her 'soothing voice'. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill has shared a fresh video of herself singing the song Lae Dooba from the film Aiyaary. The actor-singer is seen singing inside a recording studio. The song was originally sung by Sunidhi Chauhan with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and music by Rochak Kohli. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says she hid her emotions after Sidharth Shukla's death

Shehnaaz shared the video on Instagram with five stars in the caption. She is seen without makeup, wearing a black and white crop top and pants, as she sings the Sunidhi Chauhan song.

A fan reacted to the video, “Such soothing voice.” Another said, “Amazing voice.” One more commented, “Beautiful indeed.” A person even thanked Shehnaaz for attempting Sunidhi's song, “Thank you so much for this.”

Some were reminded of late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on hearing the song. A comment read, “Rula diya tumne sana #sidnaaz (you made me cry).” A fan of Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla also wrote, “Aap hamesha prove karti ho ki sidnaaz, hamesha saath hai #sidnaazforever (you prove Sidharth and Shehnaaz are together forever).”

Shehnaaz and Sidharth became friends during their time in Bigg Boss 13, and were rumoured to be dating after the show. Sidharth had won Bigg Boss 13, while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists. Sidharth died on September 2 last year.

Shehnaaz recently shared the teaser of her debut Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It shows lead actor Salman Khan sporting long hair. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Shehnaaz also has a film with John Abraham in her kitty.

Shehnaaz recently revealed that Salman, who was also the host on Bigg Boss 13, has taught her to move ahead. She told Connect FM Canada during a chat, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

