Home / Entertainment / Music / Sheykhar Ravjiani says getting back on stage “tremendously energising” post the pandemic
Music composer Sheykhar Ravjiani talks about celebrating his birthday on November 29 and performing at a live show after two years.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 10:10 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

Composer-singer Sheykhar Ravjiani is excited about hitting the stage for a live gig after a gap of two years. He will perform at a private show today, and what makes it even more special is that it’s his birthday.

“When you do what you love, it rarely qualifies as work. And to do what I love on my birthday is just the icing on the cake. Nothing makes me happier than sharing my love for music with the world. By the grace of God, most birthdays, in the last few years, have been working days for me, and I’d love it them to be just like that for the rest of my life. It’s a blessing I wouldn’t exchange for any gift in the world,” says the 45-year-old musician, who is set to release his first non-film Hindi pop song.

Ask him if he was ever apprehensive about performing in front an audience, given the pandemic, and the Om Shanti Om (2007) composer says he was yearning to get back. “It’s been a two-year-long hiatus from being on the stage and performing for a live audience, which is something I love and enjoy. The pandemic has left behind a new normal, but nothing can stand in the way of love for music. Getting back on stage has been tremendously energising,” exclaims the musician.

Calling birthdays “always special”, Ravjiani says the love of his family and friends overwhelms him. “My family, especially my daughter, Bipasha, always plans something massive to celebrate my birthday, and more often than not, I spoil her plans with some last-minute travel or work,” he ends.

