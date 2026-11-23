Singer Shreya Ghoshal kicked off her Unstoppable India Tour with a concert in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 22. The opening night featured several surprises, with singer Badshah and actor Shraddha Kapoor making special appearances. Videos of Shraddha's surprise entry have since surfaced online, showing the actor joining Shreya on stage to sing a popular song from her film Aashiqui 2.

Shraddha Kapoor performs at Shreya Ghoshal's concert

Shraddha Kapoor lights up Shreya Ghoshal's Bengaluru concert. more less

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During the concert, Shreya performed Ji Ji Re Ji from her upcoming film Eetha. The audience was in for a surprise when Shraddha walked on stage and danced as the singer performed the track. The actor looked elegant in a white saree for the occasion. In another video from the concert, Shreya can be seen encouraging Shraddha to sing Sun Raha Hai Na Tu from Aashiqui 2 alongside her.

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{{^usCountry}} Although Shraddha appeared hesitant at first, she eventually gave in to the audience's cheers and began singing. Shreya seemed impressed by her voice as the two shared the stage, and they hugged at the end of the performance. As soon as Shraddha finished singing, the audience erupted into cheers, calling her Aarohi, the character she played in Aashiqui 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Shraddha appeared hesitant at first, she eventually gave in to the audience's cheers and began singing. Shreya seemed impressed by her voice as the two shared the stage, and they hugged at the end of the performance. As soon as Shraddha finished singing, the audience erupted into cheers, calling her Aarohi, the character she played in Aashiqui 2. {{/usCountry}}

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Shraddha played Aarohi Keshav Shirke in Mohit Suri's 2013 romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2. Aarohi is a young, talented singer who dreams of making it big in the music industry. The film became a major turning point in Shraddha's career.

The internet couldn't stop gushing over the surprise appearance. One fan commented, "Who approved this much iconicness in one frame?" Another wrote, "The most unexpected thing Bengaluru experienced." A third fan chimed in, "Goosebumps is an understatement; my entire system crashed seeing this." Another comment read, "Shraddha sings so well, she should do a dual concert with Shreya."

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After the Bengaluru concert, Shreya is scheduled to perform in Guwahati on December 19, followed by concerts in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Vizag, Jaipur, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Pune, Chennai and Mumbai. She will conclude her Unstoppable India Tour in Indore on April 3, 2027.

About Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is a biographical film based on the life of Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film stars Shraddha in the titular role, alongside Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi. The film also marks one of Nana Patekar's final screen appearances following his death on October 8, 2026.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4 and will clash with Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.