Home / Entertainment / Music / Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy, shares pic cradling her baby bump: 'Need all your love and blessings'
music

Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy, shares pic cradling her baby bump: 'Need all your love and blessings'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced her first pregnancy. She is married to Shiladitya M since six years.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Shreya Ghoshal is all set to become a mother.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya M are expecting their first baby together. Shreya took to social media to make the announcement.

Sharing a photo of herself, cradling her baby bump, Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives." In the photo, Shreya is seen in a bright blue dress, posing in her balcony.

Shreya's fans showered her with good wishes. "Congratulations mam," wrote one. "Omgeee Congrats Queen," wrote another. Shreya and Shiladitya got married in 2015. They are childhood sweethearts.

On Wednesday, singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh welcomed a baby boy. Sharing a picture from one of her pregnancy photoshoots with Mankeet, Harshdeep wrote in an Instagram post, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!"

Another singer, Neeti Mohan is also expecting her first baby with Nihar Pandya. She made the announcement last month on Instagram.

Also read: Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra, see throwback pic

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When BTS leader RM revealed he sang Tunak Tunak Tun at the age of 14

Sushant Divgikar: There’s deep rooted homophobia in many institutions in India

Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'

Armaan Malik: I do not believe in talking about religion or politics on social media

Shreya ha been keeping busy during the lockdown as well, making new music with her brother, Soumyadeep Ghoshal. “Things happen when you want them to happen. The lockdown and quarantine last year made me go into an introspective mode and think what I really want to do musically. This idea stemmed from there. I want to do something which would make me foray in my roots in classical music. I want to take it forward to the generation that follows me. I didn’t want to make it sound like a clichéd classical piece, but a new age experience,” she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shreya ghoshal

Related Stories

music

Shreya Ghoshal: Live music scene is demolished amid the pandemic, it has to rise from the ashes

UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:45 PM IST
music

Harshdeep Kaur's baby shower was made perfect by Neeti Mohan. See pics

PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP