Shreya Ghoshal opens up on rejecting sleazy songs which had problematic lyrics: ‘Slightly patriarchal, gender-based’

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal made her Bollywood singing debut with Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, at the age of 16. She sang 5 songs, and it became a breakthrough for her, and she has since sung in multiple languages. But did the singer ever turn down a song because the lyrics were sleazy in an item number?

What Shreya said

Shreya Ghoshal opened up about the change in terms of film music and songs.

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In an interaction with The Male Feminist Podcast, Shreya opened up about how the issue is much more than just the lyrics, and she has seen how it has changed over time. During the chat, when Shreya was asked about saying no to songs which had inappropriate lyrics, she said, “The lyrics are one thing. There is also a composition and singing style. There were some popular songs which did very well, but I said no. Thankfully, now, those songs have become quite less. After a point, the songs in films became such that only those types of songs were given to female singers. The rest are male songs, and there are some romantic duets.”

‘I feel it is very male-heavy’

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{{^usCountry}} “So we have to see where it is stemming from. The problem is for singers and actresses and everyone who is part of this industry. It is a slightly patriarchal, gender-based thing. But the good thing is now, because of independent music, it is changing. But still, I feel it is very male-heavy. I have spoken very strongly about it earlier, and I don't mind if it is taken in a good way or a bad way,” she said. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So we have to see where it is stemming from. The problem is for singers and actresses and everyone who is part of this industry. It is a slightly patriarchal, gender-based thing. But the good thing is now, because of independent music, it is changing. But still, I feel it is very male-heavy. I have spoken very strongly about it earlier, and I don't mind if it is taken in a good way or a bad way,” she said. More details {{/usCountry}}

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During a chat with Lilly Singh in 2025, Shreya admitted she had sung some raunchy songs in her career, including Chikni Chameli, which she would not sing today. She said, “There is a very fine line between being sensual, sexy, and being outright objectified, or objectifying women in general. The reason I’ve become more conscious over time is that I see little girls singing these songs without understanding their meaning. They’re just dancing to them, and they come to me saying, ‘Oh, we love your song! Can we sing it for you?’ and I feel very embarrassed. A little girl, just five or six years old, singing those lyrics, it doesn’t sound right.”

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Shreya has sung many songs over the years, such as Ye Ishq Hai (Jab We Met), Manwa Laage (Happy New Year), Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), Saathiyaa (Singham), Agar Tum Mil Jao (Zeher), Deewani Mastani (Bajirao Mastani) and Chikni Chameli (Agneepath). Shreya also lent her voice to Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng), Barso Re (Guru), Dola Re Dola (Devdas), Angaaron (Pushpa 2: The Rule), Tum Kya Mile, Ve Kamleya (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), and Maatrubhumi (Battle of Galwan), among many others. She has so far earned many accolades, including five National Film Awards.