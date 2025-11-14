Shreya Ghoshal's concert at Odisha's Bali Jatra festival witnesses chaos, one injured

Singer Shreya Ghoshal’s concert at the Bali Jatra ground in Odisha's Cuttack on Thursday evening witnessed a commotion. News agency PTI, citing officials, reported that one person was injured at the event. As per district administration officials, the situation turned chaotic when a crowd surged towards the stage as Shreya appeared for her live performance. Shreya Ghoshal performed at an event in Odisha.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Odisha concert witnesses chaos

The programme was briefly halted, as per the report, but later resumed after the police brought the situation under control. One person fell unconscious and was taken to a nearby hospital, amid the pushing and shoving. Thousands of fans had gathered to witness Shreya's performance on the concluding day of the Bali Jatra festival.

What did police officials say

However, Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh told PTI, “There was no such unpleasant situation. It is true that there was a huge crowd, but we managed it properly. One person sustained a minor injury and is stable.”

Senior police officers, including S Dev Datta Singh—who was monitoring the event from the control room—reached the spot to assess the situation and restore normalcy. Using public address systems, the police appealed to attendees to remain calm and maintain order.

More about the incident

The incident occurred despite the deployment of 70 platoons—around 2,100 personnel—for law and order and crowd management at the Bali Jatra, one of the largest trade fairs in the country.

About Shreya's recent project

Recently, Shreya collaborated with music composer-producer duo Salim and Sulaiman for the new edition of their annual musical project, Bhoomi. First released in 1999 with a futuristic touch, the project was revived in 2020 and has since returned with a new season every year. Salim and Sulaiman unveiled a stellar line-up for Bhoomi 2025, including a soulful love song with Papon and Shreya Ghoshal.