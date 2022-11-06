Singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, dies; Hilary Duff pays tribute: 'Life was so hard for you'

Aaron Carter died on Saturday, as per reports, at the age of 34. The singer-rapper, who is known for songs such as I Want Candy, was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter. He was found dead at his home in California, his representative confirmed. Aaron began performing as a child and gave multiple hit albums starting in his teen years. Also read: India's Oscar entry Chhello Show child actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer

Aaron's death comes a month before his 35th birthday, and two weeks before his and ex-Melanie Martin's son Prince turns one. Aaron’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. The late singer wrestled with addiction issues for years, sometimes sharing them publicly. He reportedly went to drug rehabilitation centres on multiple occasions, most recently earlier this year.

E! News reported that the LA sheriff's department said their officials responded to a 9-1-1 call from the late singer’s house staff at approximately 11 am on Saturday, stating that a male was found unresponsive in the bathtub. Shortly after they arrived, fire department personnel arrived and pronounced the male deceased at the scene, the report added.

Hilary Duff shared a heartfelt tribute following her ex Aaron Carter's death.

As news of Aaron's death emerged, many fans and celebs took to social media to mourn his death, including his ex and former Lizzie McGuire co-star Hilary Duff. The singer-actor shared a heartfelt tribute following Aaron’s death. “For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” Hilary wrote on Instagram on Saturday. She continued to write, “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Aaron started his career opening for the boy band Backstreet Boys on a number of tours and concerts, and also had a successful solo career. He reportedly sold millions of copies of his four albums. Aaron had released his debut album in 1997, when he was only 9 years old, becoming a child pop star, who frequently appeared on Nickelodeon, according to TMZ. He turned to rap later in his music career, and also acted in productions such as Seussical.

