Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Singer Arjun Kanungo demands better monetisation for virtual gigs amid the pandemic
music

Singer Arjun Kanungo demands better monetisation for virtual gigs amid the pandemic

Singer Arjun Kanungo hopes for an app which can accommodate more people as audience, and help them monetize content at the same time.
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Actor Arjun Kanungo was recently spotted shooting with Nikki Tamboli

Singer Arjun Kanungo, like many others, feels that virtual music gigs can never replace live gigs, however, he adds that the former is here to stay for long, owing to the pandemic. And that’s why, he believes it’s it is important for artistes, to find the right tunes for a seamless experience.

It was during the emergence of the Covid-19 crisis last year when holding music gigs online found a new rhythm, and continues to remain a viable option for many amid the ongoing uncertainties.

“Virtual gigs will continue to remain an option for a long time but I don’t think it will ever replace live gigs. Simply, because it is a different function in the entertainment space, you go out with friends, get together and enjoy it,” shares Kanungo, who has crooned tracks such as Aaya Na Tu, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Waada Hai.

But, a pressing issue with online gigs, he says, is the number of people that can be accommodated. “We face so many technical issues during our virtual gigs. But the big issue is the number of people that a virtual concert can accommodate. I’ve done shows with around 25,000 or 30,000 people. But I don’t think there are many apps which can accommodate that many, unless you’re on Instagram or YouTube,” explains the 30-year-old.

Another area of improvement to facilitate better virtual gigs, he asserts, is “monetisation of live concerts in a better way.”

But, that remains a tricky area because of the existence of plethora of free platforms. “So, it’ll be difficult to monetise because the free platforms will continue to be a preferred choice of medium as we can attract more people. It would be nice to find an app which monetise the content as well as virtual gigs where we can also monetise the gig,” expresses the singer, who made his acting debut earlier this year with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch

Karate kid enthusiastically recites student creed, old video goes viral again

Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP