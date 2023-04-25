Bride-to-be Asees Kaur: My parents are busy planning the wedding as I am focusing on my work

Singer Asees Kaur started this year by entering a new phase of her life as she got engaged to singer Goldie Sohel. And she says life has become beautiful ever since she found her partner. Asees Kaur got engaged to singer Goldie Sohel in January earlier this year

Kaur, famous for singing the superhit romantic track Raatan Lambiyaan (Shershaah; 2020), announced her engagement to Sohel through Instagram in January this year. She reveals she has left the responsibility of planning the wedding on her parents.

“At the moment, genuinely my whole heart is in my work, especially my last song, I Don’t Give A… I feel this song has changed my life. Till now, people knew me and loved me for my voice, now people will get to know me for my face as I am featuring in the video. That is important and special for me. I have worked a lot on myself, lost a lot of weight, worked out for hours and followed a rigorous diet. So, planning my wedding was not in mind,” Kaur shares candidly.

When it comes to planning her wedding, the singer has left that job to her parents. “They will handle it. I am handling my songs and professional life. But hopefully, the wedding will happen very soon, later this or early next year,” she tells us.

It was while working on I Don’t Give A… that Kaur clicked with Sohel and they fell in love. “I am in the most beautiful phase of my life. I have been looking for love for such a long time now. It has been a beautiful journey till now. It is amazing that we were working on a heartbreak song and we fell in love with the same person. Everybody is very happy when they fall in love and I am also very happy. It is special,” she gushes.

Stating that she found a very important part of her life while working on this song, Kaur adds, ‘We were always discussing heartbreaks, and eventually we fell in love while working on this song. I found a beautiful part of my life, partner, to be husband, and looking forward to starting this new chapter.”