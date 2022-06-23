Singer Manjari to tie the knot with childhood friend Jerin on June 24, shares video from pre-wedding celebrations. Watch

Playback singer Manjari will enter into wedlock on Friday with her childhood friend Jerin, who is a native of Pathanamthitta. Both Manjari and Jerin studied together in the same school in Muscat. The playback singer, who is active in the Malayalam industry, gave fans a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities on social media. Also Read: Kanika Kapoor and Gautam are married: Bride and groom wear pastels, pose with Meet Bros' Manmeet. See inside pics

Manjari took to Instagram to share a video in which her hands are etched in mehendi with the caption 'Let's get ready for wedding'. Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “Beautiful Mehndi & Beautiful Punjabi song.” Another one said, “Happy married life dear checheee.” Complimenting her mehendi, one said, “Very beautiful henna.”

The marriage ceremony will only be attended by close relatives and friends. The wedding will take place in Thiruvananthapuram. As per a report by Manorama online, after the wedding, the couple has arranged a party for the differently-abled children in the Magic Academy of Gopinath Muthukad. They will the tie the knot on June 24.

Manjari was previously married o Vivek Prasad. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and parted ways after a few years.

Manjari is classically-trained vocalist, who was introduced to the world of music by composer Ilaiyaraaja in the film Achuvinte Amma. In 2004 and in 2008, she won the award Kerala State Film Award for the best female singer for her songs Mukilin Makale and Mullulla Murikkinmel. She has sung over 500 songs, in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

