Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Sona Mohapatra puts together an all-woman music band for a recent project
music

Sona Mohapatra puts together an all-woman music band for a recent project

The musician believes that the future for women in the music business seems promising as the next generation of music makers is much more egalitarian and respectful of the creative process
By Titas Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Sona Mohapatra rues the dearth of all-woman bands in the country

Sona Mohapatra recently collaborated with five women musicians for her latest track, Dholna, hoping to set a precedent with her new outing. However, she rues the dearth of all-girl music bands in the country.

“Girls aren’t traditionally encouraged to play instruments from a young age. The few female bands that do get formed don’t get enough opportunities, and so, have a tough time surviving. I wish festival organisers and brands create more platforms for female bands to perform for larger audiences,” she says, adding that it would help build their confidence and repertoire.

Going forward, Mohapatra wishes to play with more female instrumentalists. She elaborates, “I hire musicians on the basis of their abilities and not their gender. So, it’s always about merit, talent and commitment first. But I’ve had wonderful musicians like percussionist Swarupa Ananth and bassist Pooja Mazoomdar in my band over the years.”

The future for women in the music business seems promising, believes the Naina (Khoobsurat; 2014) singer. “Being an optimist, I would say that it’s improved in small measures. The live circuit is more professional than before and the next generation of music makers is much more egalitarian and respectful of the creative process. So, I enjoy collaborating with them,” she shares.

RELATED STORIES

The past few years saw Mohapatra belting out several independent tracks. For her, “playback singing was never the dream”. Sharing how she has managed to carve a niche for herself with her singles, she says, “I’ve reached audiences through platforms like Satyamev Jayate and Coke Studio. I’ve consistently put out my originals with self-produced music videos. I never sat around waiting for opportunities to come my way.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Manan Bhardwaj: Every composer is a singer first, so it was an organic transition for me

4

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh return from their beach vacay

Daler Mehndi: Let’s celebrate the fact that we are safe and alive

Bappi Lahiri: I only have some cough, haven’t lost my voice
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP