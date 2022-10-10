Sona Mohapatra responds to social media user who criticised her voice: 'You are not qualified’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has reacted to a social media user, who had criticised her rendition of the popular Punjabi song Pasoori. The user had tweeted in response to a video posted by Sona, saying her voice wasn’t ‘up to the mark’, to which the singer responded saying he was ‘not qualified to understand’ that it was more about the nature of the track than the voice. Also read: As Sajid Khan joins Bigg Boss 16, Sona Mohapatra calls channel ‘depraved, sad’

Sona had performed a live acoustic version of Pasoori recently. The song, originally sung by Pakistani singer-writer Ali Sethi, has been hugely popular globally. Sona posted a video on Monday, showing how her fans had liked the song, in response to which, one social media user responded, “Sorry to say, but your voice was not up to mark for this song. So, please don’t try again such type of songs, where your voice can’t fit.”

Sharing the criticism, Sona tweeted back, “Sorry to say but your not qualified to understand that it’s more to do with a composition that can only sound good with a track & heavy music production, does not hold when sung bare and with three instruments. Many classic great songs do, not Pasoori. Your domain, not.”

Many agreed with Sona’s assessment saying the song was difficult to render without musical accompaniment. “Absolutely. This was my first reaction when I first heard the song. That's one reason that I haven't seen or heard any unplugged or bare version of this,” wrote one fan. However, a few also advised her to be more open to feedback. “Man, start taking criticism positively. I think I have the right to say as a audience that your voice didn't suit with the song,” read one response to Sona.

The person to whom Sona had responded, later clarified that they were not running her down but only sharing their opinion. “Please take the criticism positively . I have no intention to downgrade you , I am fully aware about your success, and achievements,” read their response.

Earlier, Sona had criticised ‘click bait headlines’ over some news reports that had claimed that she was being trolled for her performance of Pasoori. “Dear India, this is the clip of the live acoustic performance of Pasoori in which I’ve not only credited creators but also received 99% (hearts). T gang running a smear campaign with click-bait headlines about me being ‘mercilessly trolled’ and comparisons with Neha Kakkar,”

