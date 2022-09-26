Sona Mohapatra to those calling Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak's tiff a publicity stunt: ‘Shows record in advance’

On Monday Sona Mohapatra tweeted to counter claims of social media users who called Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar’s ongoing feud over remix a ‘publicity stunt.’ The two have been spotted together on the stage of the singing reality show Indian Idol season 13. They recently had a clash on social media after Neha recreated Falguni’s hit song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, which wasn’t well received by the fans. Also read: Post war of words, Neha Kakkar welcomes Falguni Pathak on Indian Idol

Amid this, Sona Mohapatra tweeted, “& why are people so silly that they’re buying into the PR release of a reality show trying to ride the #FalguniPathak news cycle & discredit her reaction as a publicity stunt? Don’t they know that such shows record episodes much in advance & she must not have a clue then?” Meanwhile, Falguni's team told Hindustan Times that the said episode of the show was shot on August 20, way before the ongoing rift between the two.

Sona Mohapatra's tweet.

“This particular segment was shot during the auditions round. It was shot in August. The timing is all coincidental. They shot the chunk for Navratri. In fact, at that time, Neha and Falguni were quite cordial. Currently, Neha doesn’t even wish to talk about Falguni and was quite clear that she won’t promote the particular episode or talk about what it was like to have Falguni on the sets,” an insider close to the development informed.

However, this is not the first time Sona commented about the remix feud. Earlier she talked about 'music labels and Bollywood film producers killing the creative community'. "I can only hope that the music labels & #Bollywood film producers killing the creative community & creators by commissioning short-cuts; remakes, remixes take note of the public backlash on the recent #FalguniPathak hit. Also, dear #India, do stand up more often to such (folded hands and heart emojis),” read yet another tweet.

It all began when Neha released O Sajna, a remix version of Falguni Pathak’s iconic 1999 song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. While the song was met with heavy criticism from listeners, later Falguni came forward and amplified fans' posts, showing disapproval of Neha's song, on her Instagram Stories. She also told media that if it was up to her, she would take the legal route against Neha. "I wish I could but the rights are not with me," she told Delhi Times. On the other hand, Neha also responded to the criticism with cryptic posts on her Instagram account.

